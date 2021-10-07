The Paris Bourse bounces back

The Paris Bourse rebounded 1.09% Thursday at the opening, reassured by progress in the discussions of the US Congress to increase the debt ceiling of the United States.

At 9.45am, the flagship CAC 40 index gained 70.87 points to 6,563.99 points. The day before, it had recorded a sharp drop of 1.26%.

While European markets fell sharply on Wednesday, tense due to soaring gas prices, Wall Street managed to conclude in the green after the announcement of a draft solution on US debt.

In its wake, Asian and European stock markets rose on Thursday.

The leader of the Republican senators offered Wednesday to the Democrats to let them finally, after several blockages, vote as soon as possible to raise the debt ceiling, but only until December.

This proposal is in the process of being accepted since the Democratic leader of the US Senate said he hoped to reach an agreement Thursday morning to avoid a potentially catastrophic default by the United States.





“However, nothing is resolved, because the Republicans do not intend to contribute to a long-term solution, which will require a complicated parliamentary maneuver, led by the Democrats alone,” recalls Christian Parisot, analyst for Aurel BGC.

Republicans are refusing to approve any move to raise or suspend the debt ceiling because they believe it would amount to giving Joe Biden a blank check to fund his massive investment plans.

In France, while consumer prices increased by 2.1% (provisional estimate over one year) in September, INSEE forecasts that inflation should reach “2.3% in October and then decline slightly” in December at 2.1%.

Inflation is driven by rising energy prices. On Wednesday, the price of gas broke records again during the day before falling again.

Another statistic, the French trade deficit widened to 7 billion euros in August, in particular under the effect of a heavier energy bill in imports.

Positive results for Abionyx Pharma

The biotech Abionyx Pharma took off from 13.02% to 1.02 euro, after announcing positive pre-clinical results for a drug which aims to treat eye pathologies.

Veolia succeeds in its capital increase

The world number one in water and waste Veolia (-0.45% to 26.45 euros) announced that it had succeeded in raising 2.5 billion euros, as planned, during a capital increase intended for finance part of the acquisition of its historic rival Suez.

