The Paris Bourse easily passes the 6,500 points mark, Valeo boosted by Citi, Market news

The flagship index of the Paris Bourse found at the opening the threshold of 6,500 points, lost at the close on Wednesday, after a checkered start to the week. The reassuring remarks of Vladimir Poutine on the deliveries of Russian gas to Europe and the provisional postponement of the risk of default of the United States on their debt brought back a semblance of calm on the markets. Enough to ease the pressure a little on bond yields, and hence on technology stocks in Asia this morning.

At 9.45 am, the Cac 40 gains 1.07% to 6,562.91 points in a business volume of 480 million euros

Wall Street resumed some colors Wednesday evening, reassured by the proposal of Mitch McConnell, the leader of the Republican minority in the Senate, to suspend the ceiling of the American debt until December. Democrats said they were ready to accept the offer in order to avoid a default situation, which would be catastrophic for the US economy, according to several economists. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Thursday that the country could very well expect a recession if that happened. Another reassuring element is the prospect of a virtual meeting between President Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping before the end of the year, announced during a meeting between senior American and Chinese officials in Zurich.

Slump in gas prices after Wednesday’s surge

Important contributors to the recent ebb in financial markets, oil prices are pausing after hitting a three-year high, while gas prices, which jumped nearly 40% in session yesterday, are also stalling. In Amsterdam, natural gas futures are trading at $ 108.20 per megawatt hour, after hitting a record high of 162.125 on Wednesday.





In Asia, the Japanese Nikkei 225 recovered 0.54% on Thursday, interrupting a series of eight straight declines, the longest since 2009. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng rose 2.9% as it approached of the closing, boosted by the jump of more than 4% of the index of technological stocks of the place.

The yield on the US 10-year bond edged up to 1.5324% a few hours before the publication of the weekly jobless claims statistics in the United States. On Wednesday, the ADP cabinet announced a sharp acceleration in job creation in the private sector in September. Official data is expected on Friday. They could have a decisive impact on the Fed’s tapering schedule.

Analysts lead the session

Closer to home, the ECB is considering a new asset purchase program to avoid further disruption in the markets as the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP) comes to an end, Bloomberg reports, citing officials familiar with the matter.

Hermes increased by 2.3%, supported by a recommendation from HSBC, passed from “lighten” to “keep” on the title of the luxury saddler, with a price target raised from 1,000 to 1,250 euros.

The same broker went from “keep” to “buy” on Edenred (+ 3.3%), to target 55.25 euros against 48.50 previously.

Strongest rise in the Cac 40, Saint Gobain (+ 3.5%) is also the subject of favorable studies by Berenberg, to be “retained” on the stock with a target price raised from 56 to 60 euros, as well as by Barclays, which reiterates its opinion to “Overweight” to aim for 77 euros.

For its part, Citi noted Valeo (+ 4%) from “sell” to “neutral”. Faurecia follows the movement with a gain of 3.4%.



