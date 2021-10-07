The Paris Bourse ends sharply up 1.65% to 6,600.19 points

The Paris Stock Exchange ended sharply on Thursday, relieved of the agreement reached in the US Congress to avoid a default by the world’s largest economy.

The flagship CAC 40 index rose 107.07 points to 6,600.19 points. The day before, it had fallen by 1.26%.

“The good news is everywhere” Thursday, from macroeconomics to commodities through company announcements, underlines AFP Frédéric Rozier, portfolio manager at Mirabaud.

From the first exchanges, the Parisian rating rose sharply, encouraged by the sharp rebound in Asia and the first signs of an agreement between Democrats and Republicans in Congress to postpone the deadline for the debt ceiling of the United States until ‘in December.

The agreement, which amounts to increasing the country’s debt capacity, was formalized at the end of the session, and allowed the index to gain a few more points.

The announcement does not solve everything, with Republicans still opposed to raising the cap, seen as a blank check given to Joe Biden to fund his sweeping investment plans, but investors can take the Oct. 18 date off of their concern. .

Energy fears have also slipped a notch with the drop in oil and gas prices from their peak on Wednesday morning.

Another respite in Europe, the fall in sovereign rates, from four basis points in Italy to 0.85% for the 10 years and from one basis point in France for the same duration, to 0.14%.





“Investors look mainly at rates, which determine movements on the equity markets,” explains Mr. Rozier.

Today’s session more than reverses Wednesday’s drop. That day, the Parisian coast had already caught up during the session a good part of its heavy losses of the first hours (-2.3%).

The market is “blocked from the top” by fear of inflation and supply problems, but also “blocked from the bottom” due in particular to the accommodating policies of central banks, continues the expert.

“Between the two, it turns on itself, with very strong sector rotations,” he explains, thus explaining the recent turmoil in the Paris index.

Friday could still be the scene of movement with the publication of the monthly employment report by the US Department of Labor. Weekly requests on Thursday were down from the week before, beating analysts’ expectations.

The automobile presses on the pedals

The agreement in the US Congress, which raises doubts about future growth, has benefited cyclical companies, the most sensitive to changes in economic activity.

This is particularly the case of the automobile. Renault rose 2.38% to 30.73 euros and Stellantis 3.78% to 16.58 euros. The equipment manufacturer Valeo took advantage of a positive analyst rating to soar 5.89% to 25 euros and Faurecia climbed 6.44% to 41.30 euros.

Energy skates

Conversely, energy stocks were the losers of the session. TotalEnergies lost 0.14% to 42.70 euros, while EDF lost 0.28% to 12.25 euros.

