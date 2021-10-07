The price of gas cools the Paris stock exchange

The Paris Bourse ended sharply down 1.26% on Wednesday, continuing to experience turbulence, this time caused by the sudden rise in gas prices in the morning, even if the increase subsided during the day.

The flagship CAC 40 index lost 83.16 points to 6,493.12 points. The day before, it had risen by 1.52%.

The Parisian odds fell from the first exchanges, stabilizing around -2.25% at midday before recovering a little.

“Gas futures have been very volatile in recent hours. This volatility is partly due to the fact that we are already at very high levels”, explains Grégory Bailly, expert in financial investments at Milleis Banque.

The benchmark European price, the Dutch TTF, jumped to € 162.125 at the start of European trading, a record high on Wednesday, when the price of British gas for delivery next month hit 407.82 pence. per therm (a unit of quantity of heat).

This price level is eight times higher than six months ago. The high prices of electricity, the approach of winter and the limited supply from Russia are also put forward by analysts to explain this movement.





Prices turned around in the afternoon after Vladimir Putin hinted Gazprom could increase supplies to Europe. “There has never been a single case in history where Gazprom has refused to increase supply to its consumers if they submit appropriate orders,” said the Russian president.

Around 5:00 p.m., the two markets even gave ground compared to the close of the day before, while remaining close to double their prices of a month ago.

This ebb has breathed new life into the Parisian market, especially since it was accompanied by a drop in rates on the debt market.

Another positive factor to support investors, the ADP survey on American employment in the private sector in September, a foretaste of the monthly employment report on Friday, turned out better than expected, with 586,000 jobs created, against 450,000 expected.

After more than a year on the upswing, the stock markets have faced many uncertainties since the start of the school year, from the upcoming reduction in central bank support to the financial situation of Chinese real estate colossus Evergrande, on the verge of collapse. bankruptcy, and possible default by the United States.

The Saint-Gobain construction and distribution materials group, which has indicated that its energy and raw material costs will be revised upwards for 2021, has yielded 1.00% to 56.47 euros.

Companies linked to the oil sector, which have posted many gains in recent sessions, have suffered from the decline in oil prices. Vallourec lost 9.86% to 7.09 euros, CGG 7.66% to 0.64 euros, TechnipFMC 4.85% to 6.51 euros and TotalEnergies 1.37% to 42.76 euros.

