The price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) explodes again: + 214% over the week

In recent weeks, the course of the SHIB did not seem to succeed in arousing the enthusiasm of the crypto-community. But that has changed since the beginning of the month: Shiba Inu grew by + 187% in just over two days, again sharply exceeding the threshold of 0.00002 dollars:

Over the week, the progression is even more noticeable: the SHIB price takes +214%, including + 66% over the last 24 hours. For comparison, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) take “only” + 25% and + 24% respectively over the last seven days.

The result is that the SHIB once again entered the top 30 most capitalized cryptocurrencies, and even the top 20 this morning:

It will be recalled, however, that the SHIB price remains 41% lower than its absolute record at 0.000037 dollars, reached last May. Note also that Shiba Inu was intentionally built with a gargantuan offer: 497 730 966 630 395 tokens are currently in circulationnot.

Elon Musk and Robinhood behind this leap?

As is often the case with meme-based altcoins, it is difficult to determine with certainty what led to this significant jump in the price of the SHIB. We can however estimate without being too mistaken that a certain tweet from Elon Musk helped the cause, since it corresponds to the start of the pump:

The other element is the rumors that state a possible listing of the SHIB on the Robinhood trading application. As a reminder, the latter had contributed to the explosion of DOGE a few months ago, the arrival of Shiba Inu could therefore have a significant effect.

