The results of the FDJ EuroMillions of Tuesday, October 5, 2021

With each new round, the EuroMillions jackpot returns to its initial amount of 17 million euros. This Tuesday, October 5, the players participated hoping to win 178 million euros. In FDJ points of sale or online, many of them tried their luck using a classic grid or the brand new MultiChances packs. If you also wish to participate in the next draw, you can now create an account on fdj.fr or on the FDJ application. Once your supporting documents have been verified, you will have access to the EuroMillions in dematerialized form on your PC, tablet or smartphone.

EuroMillions results for Tuesday 5 October 2021

To win the jackpot of 178 million euros, you had to play the combination that has just been unveiled on TF1. It is made up of the numbers 11,13,14,36,45 and the Stars 7 and 9. The owner of the code My Million AAA pockets for him 1 million euros. Remember to check if this is the code automatically associated with one of your grids.

EuroMillions: Exceptional jackpots thanks to the FDJ

After the Loto jackpot exceeded its record amount in September, it is now the turn of EuroMillions to offer an exceptional sum. Indeed, after several weeks without finding a taker, the jackpot amounted this Tuesday, October 5 to 178 million euros. As a reminder, EuroMillions is capped at 220 million euros in earnings, which could be quickly achieved if no winner is yet named. By playing a € 2.50 grid with seven numbers, you will have a chance to become a multimillionaire. Find the testimonials of the previous big winners on fdj.fr in which they tell about the trips they were able to make thanks to EuroMillions.

