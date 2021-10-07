The scenario of a takeover bid for the accessible luxury group is becoming clearer, Company news

If the action of the accessible luxury group lost 4.05% on Wednesday, this should not be seen as a questioning of the scenario developed for months by analysts, namely a change of shareholders and potentially the launch of a takeover bid, but rather a reduction in the fait accompli, moreover in a declining market. In a press release sent to the press early Wednesday afternoon, SMCP confirms that European TopSoho, the Luxembourg subsidiary of its reference shareholder Shandong Ruyi, has defaulted, failing to meet its obligation to repay the 250 million bond loan. euros issued in 2018.

Pledge

From now on, the trustee Glas, who works in the service of bond creditors, finds himself at the head of 29% of the voting rights of SMCP. The ownership of the shares of the textile group has not been transferred, but it should be soon: Glas plans to realize the pledge on the SMCP shares on October 19. He will then temporarily take possession of part of the pledged shares, which may represent up to 29% of the share capital, ie below the 30% threshold, synonymous with the triggering of a public takeover bid (OPA). In passing, he will ask for the appointment of three members to the board of directors of SMCP.





Subsequently, a “receiver”, a professional representative under English law, will be appointed by a British commercial court. Its mission will be to sell, with the trustee if applicable, all of the pledged shares, ie 37% of the capital, ” ideally together with non-pledged shares if the curator of European TopSoho participates in them », We can read in the opinion of the Autorité des marchés financiers. In this case, a takeover bid would be launched. ” We believe that bondholders, the trustee and / or the receiver have proactively launched searches for a buyer for several months ”, writes the analyst of the firm Oddo BHF. The trustee began negotiations in January 2021, suggesting a default by Shandong Ruyi.

For its part, SMCP recalled in a recent press release that this situation does not call into question its own financing and operations. ” The creation of value for all of the group’s stakeholders (shareholders, employees and other partners) is at the heart of the company’s strategy […] fully mobilized on the implementation of the One Journey strategic plan by 2025.“



