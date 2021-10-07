the series of the moment worries in the schoolyards

In Belgium, schools are alerting after seeing children reproduce the games seen in this violent series.

This is the series of the moment. “Squid Game” features 456 over-indebted men and women who compete through children’s games with deadly stakes. The series became the biggest hit on the Netflix platform around the world.

Among the “games” present in the series, the famous “1-2-3 sun”, popular in playgrounds. In the version offered by Squid Game, participants are shot if they move. The South Korean series, banned for children under 16, is causing concern in schoolyards across Quiévrain.

Whipped for moving at “1-2-3” sun “

“Students play at 1-2-3 sun and if one of them moves, he gets whipped with a cord,” children attending school in Erquelinnes, on the Franco-Belgian border, told RTBF.

“Earlier this week, a teacher came to see me and told me that at noon time, a child had been whipped by another student. When she asked her what had happened, the child said. says they were playing the game they played in the series and whoever loses gets hit. So she came to talk to me about it because it’s alarming, “Sabrina Caci, director of the municipal school of Erquelinnes Center.

“Unhealthy and dangerous game”

The school, which includes children aged 11 and 12, had to take measures. “We brought the children together, we discussed. We explained to them that it was dangerous, that it should not happen again in a playground or even at home (…) They questioned themselves. I saw some remorse in some. I think that now they have understood “, explains a teacher at RTBF.





Faced with this phenomenon, the school administration wrote to parents on Facebook to alert them to the phenomenon. A message that has gone viral and has been shared more than 21,000 times.

Social networks singled out

For the mayor of the town of Erquelinnes, interviewed by RTL.be, the prohibition of the series for those under 16 does not prevent the youngest from accessing scenes that are nevertheless shocking. “Information circulates and ends up in the hands of sixth-graders who have access to Tik Tok and many other networks. Everything is mixed up, everything is accessible to everyone. It is true for this type of soap opera. like pornography and many other things. Children have access to all, hence the need to educate them “, explains David Lavaux. While it is unclear whether the phenomenon has spread to other schools, in the comments some parents claim that their child has faced the same phenomenon.

In France, slippages have taken place around the series. The installation of a (very) ephemeral gaming room last weekend in Paris turned into a clash between fans furious to wait several hours. Shots of scooter helmets were exchanged. The police had to intervene to reinforce the security agents.

