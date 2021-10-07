the strong reaction of Deschamps after the crazy success!

Zapping Foot National EXCLUDED – Karim Benzema: “I want to continue to love football”

Didier Deschamps was very, very proud of his players this Thursday evening and he expressed his pride in coaching such a group, reviewing his men’s game against the Belgians and this crazy second period. While the Blues will play the Nations League final against Spain on Sunday, Deschamps said the Blues would do everything to win.

“We were unhappy in this first half. We fell back a bit too much. But when we put this intensity there … After, maybe they had their good period for 20 minutes, but after, we was hardly endangered. It takes time, repetition and there is also the quality of the opponent. To win this match compared to the scenario proves the strength of character of this team. and do not want to let go. We are present to play the final and win a title at the end. We will make sure to win Sunday, “assured Deschamps, very happy this Thursday evening.



