More

    the traditional landline phone in the process of being phased out

    Business


    Orange has started removing the switched telephone network or PSTN in a first geographical area in France. Closures will be more regular from 2023 according to the operator.

    orange landline phone
    Credits: Pixabay

    Already in 2016, Orange mentioned its wish to gradually abandon the traditional telephone in favor of IP technology (for Internet Protocol), the global standard. In 2018, the operator took a first step by stopping the marketing of PSTN fixed telephone lines. One year later, Orange announces this time the end of the opening of Numéris lines from November 15, 2021.

    And as the operator recalled, the first closures of RTC zones are not planned before 2023, ARCEP having required a period of 5 years between Orange’s announcements and the closing of a “batch of plates” (editor’s note: batch of fixed lines) in due form. And precisely, in order to anticipate possible problems with the technical shutdown of PSTN accesses, Orange has chosen to eliminate landlines from October 15, 2021 in six municipalities in South Finistère (Concarneau, Rosporden, Melgven, Elliant, Saint-Yvi, Tourch) and a town in Ile-de-France (Osny).

    In these municipalities and, from October 15, 2021, telephone service on PSTN will no longer be provided, regardless of the telecommunications operator. This concerns all residential, professional, administrative or business customers who have a fixed telephone line plugged into a T-shaped wall socket ”, details the operator on its official website.


    Read also: Orange announces the death of the traditional landline

    rtc french telecoms federation
    Credits: French Telecoms Federation

    Orange begins to remove the fixed network

    In other words, it will therefore be necessary to install new equipment between the telephone socket and the telephone to call with IP technology, in this case an Internet box. And what will happen if you refuse to migrate to a “VoIP” offering? According to the French Telecoms Federation, your contract will be terminated and your PSTN access will be cut off during the technical shutdown.

    Regarding Orange customers who live in the aforementioned municipalities, the operator claims to have them “contacted and warned on numerous occasions, through multiple means since August 2020 ″. The second phase of shutdown of RTC zones is scheduled for October 15, 2023 and this time it will concern 1237 municipalities distributed between Morbihan, Vendée, Charente-Maritime, Seine-et-Marne, Haute-Loire and Haute-Garonne. Another wave is then set for October 15, 2024.

    Source: Orange and French Telecoms Federation


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleKing Mohammed VI appoints new government
    Next articleFrance – Belgium – Team composition – Les Bleus in 3-4-3 with Jules Koundé and Théo Hernandez

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC