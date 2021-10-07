The ultra-violent “Squid Game” series invites itself into a playground

Netflix’s ultra-violent series goes well beyond the platform, with many videos mentioning it on TikTok. She even inspired the children of a Belgian school.

Squid Game, the phenomenon series from Netflix, invites itself in the playgrounds. Although forbidden to under-16s, this ultra-violent South Korean program inspired elementary students at a school in Erquellines, Belgium, to recreate one of the games in the series.

This nine-episode program, released on September 17 on the platform, follows the journey of 456 Koreans recruited by a mysterious organization to indulge in children’s games. The winner will take home 45.6 billion won (approximately 32 million euros). But every time a participant loses, he is coldly dejected.

“Whoever loses receives a blow”

Sabrina Caci, director of the Erquellines school group, tells BFMTV how students from the school have adapted this concept into recess:

“This week, a teacher came to see me and told me that at noon time a child had been whipped by another student. She asked her how it went, and the child said to her: ‘We play this game that goes on in the series, ‘1, 2, 3, sun’, and whoever loses gets hit ‘. “

An “unhealthy and dangerous” game

The school group said that no student was seriously injured, but issued a statement to alert parents. They posted a message on Facebook addressed to them, relayed by RTBF:





“We are very vigilant so that this unhealthy and dangerous game is stopped! We are counting on your support and collaboration to make your children aware of the consequences that this can engender (…) Sanctions will be taken vis-à-vis the children who will continue this game”.

Blame it on social networks?

How could a series forbidden to under 16s reach primary school children? No doubt by the multiplication of screens (“My daughter has TV in her room. I cannot check everything she watches”, explains a mother questioned by RTBF) but also through social networks. On TikTok, videos referring to the program are multiplying and the hashtag #SquidGame has generated 29 billion views. Pastilles in which Internet users recreate the challenges of the series, in particular the one where the participants have to break the contours of a traditional South Korean cookie.

And the series continues to conquer the world, outside of the small screen. A reproduction of the giant doll who rules the deadly “1, 2, 3, sun” has been erected in Manila near a traffic light by Netflix, as reported by Huffington Post. The white Vans Slip-ons, sported by the unfortunate players of the series, saw their sales figures explode by 7800%. And the character’s green tracksuits are also available on the internet, and in top selling male costumes, as are the red warden suits.

A few weeks after its release, Squid Game is establishing itself as a global phenomenon. As reported TV Line, this is the first Netflix original series from Korea to reach number one in the platform’s Top 10 most watched programs. According to Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, it will “very clearly” become the biggest non-English-speaking success of the streaming giant. He added that it has “a great chance of becoming the greatest series in Netflix history”, thus dethroning Bridgerton.