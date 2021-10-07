The very first Dragon Ball Super movie trailer

Here is it all first trailer of the film Dragon Ball Super – Super Hero. It has just been broadcast live during the panel dedicated to New York Comic Con 2021. It features the new characters Ganma 1 and Ganma 2, as well as Goku, Piccolo, Pan, and a stealth appearance of Broly in training. against Goku! But we also discover the appearance of a new secret organization, perhaps in connection with the Red Ribbon army. Graphically, this trailer also confirms that this film will be in full CGI, and that will not please everyone.





Full CGI for everyone!

Don’t like CGI? Great good for you. In any case, this film will obviously be fully animated in 3D, and the result so far is not convincing at all. Personally, I find it difficult to hang on the scenes that we have seen, but maybe on 1h30 of film, we will get used to it quickly. The sets seem magnificent in any case, that’s already won.

The film Dragon Ball Super Super Hero will therefore be released in 2022, at a date not yet determined. We also don’t know who Goku and his friends’ main enemy will be, but it won’t be long.