the without electric license becomes even more customizable

Citroën transforms its mini electric car into a real fashion accessory thanks to a new collection of stickers at low prices.

The Citroën Ami is not just an electric quadricycle dedicated to the hearts of cities. Citroën wants its customers to be able to personalize their vehicle as much as possible. This is how a new range of stickers is available in addition to the options already available.

Customers can identify with their Citroën Ami through a wide range of accessories to make it unique. According to figures communicated by the brand, 80% of customers have already accessorized their little friend. If the concept of customizing a model is not new, Citroën goes even further by offering a new series of original stickers.





Mathieu Wandon, Graphic Design Manager at Citroën, said on this point: “ Ami lends itself perfectly to the game of personalization. Its specific exterior color has been chosen rather neutral so that it can work with colorful accessory packs. For the collection of adhesive coverings that awaken the exterior color, we were inspired by the very colorful graphic codes of non-automotive universes, such as those of fashion and in particular “street wear”, or even vintage decoration for a unique style “.

Citroën offers 3 new different offers in a price range between 29 and 89 €. The new stickers are used to dress the doors and the front and rear bumpers. The manufacturer also offers the production of personalized stickers on demand from 259 €.