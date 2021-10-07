the Worlds calendar divides the football planet

FIFA Presidents Gianni Infantino (left) and UEFA Presidents Aleksander Ceferin on May 11, 2017 at the 67th FIFA Congress in Manama, Bahrain. MIKE HEWITT – FIFA / FIFA VIA GETTY IMAGES

It is a sea serpent that has not come to the surface for more than two decades. In 1999, the president of the International Football Federation (FIFA), Sepp Blatter, tried to bring down a totem pole by proposing to change the frequency of the World Cup, organized every four years since 1930. Quickly abandoned, this idea to get rid of a “Expired formula” is now taken over by his successor, Gianni Infantino. At the risk of igniting the world of the round ball.

The French Arsène Wenger, director of world football development within FIFA, was instructed this summer by Mr. Infantino to “sell” this proposal. Promoter of a biennial World Cup for men’s and women’s teams from 2028, the former Arsenal coach suggests a fundamental review of the international calendar by 2024.





“Multiplying the competitions by two will accentuate the development of football all over the world”, we assure FIFA.

” What people want today are high-stakes, easy-to-understand competitions (…) The idea is really to improve the quality of the game and the competitions, there is no financial intention behind ”, claimed the Alsatian in an interview with The team, September 3.

According to FIFA, joined by The world, “Doubling the competitions will offer more opportunities for many teams to qualify, and will accentuate the development of football all over the world”. With the possible consequence of the end of domination European World Cup: for twenty years, only Brazil (2002, winner), and Argentina (2014, finalist) have entered the final.

Gianni Infantino wants to go fast

Supported by the Asian, African and North American confederations, FIFA has launched a series of meetings with “Football stakeholders”, in particular its 211 member national federations. She intends to make a ” report “ feasibility in November before ratifying the reform in a vote in December on the occasion of a “World summit”.

Already at the origin, in 2017, of the expansion of the World Cup from 32 to 48 teams from the 2026 edition, Gianni Infantino wants to go quickly. With a lot of polls, FIFA ensures that this reform is supported by a majority of supporters. The body can also count on former players to defend its project. “Today’s calendar is a bit outdated”, supports former Danish goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel. “It was created almost a hundred years ago. The world has totally changed ”, abounds the Brazilian Ronaldo.

