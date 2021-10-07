Théo Hernandez’s cannon shot and all Belgium-France goals in video

VIDEO – The duel between France and Belgium, this Thursday in Turin, gave rise to a high level opposition, concluded by this liberating goal of Théo Hernandez in the last minute of regulation time.

At the end of the suspense. Led 2-0 at the break, the Blues overthrew Belgium on Thursday (3-2), in Turin, in the semifinals of the League of Nations. It was the left piston Théo Hernandez who sent France to the final with this heavy strike of the 90th minute, after a cross from his counterpart to the right, Benjamin Pavard, badly repelled by the Belgian defense. Thibault Courtois could only see the damage. And the bulletin board did not move afterwards.





Everything had started badly for the French. After a relatively balanced first half hour, they broke twice at the end of the first period. Former AS Monaco player, Yannick Carrasco first surprised Hugo Lloris at the near post after a nice slalom in the French defense (37th). It was then Romelu Lukaku, four minutes later, who deceived the tricolor goalkeeper with a powerful strike, again at the near post (41st).

Dominated at the end of the first period and led 2-0 at half-time, Didier Deschamps’ men turned the tide after the break and stuck to the score, with first this pivotal goal from Karim Benzema (62nd), on a service from Kylian Mbappé. It was then the PSG striker who equalized from the penalty spot (69th), he who had missed the decisive shot on goal against Switzerland at the Euro. The fault was on Antoine Griezmann.