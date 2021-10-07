More

    These Covid aid frauds that risk being detected in spring 2022

    DECRYPTION – After fraud in the solidarity fund and partial unemployment, Bercy agents are interested in new types of scams.

    Until now, the spotlight has been on fraud in the solidarity fund and partial unemployment, two key support mechanisms for the dying crisis. They should gradually turn to state guaranteed loan (PGE) scams. Bercy agents – and in particular teams from Tracfin, the financial intelligence service of the Ministry of the Economy – risk facing new cases of misappropriation of these advantageous loans, set up in the midst of a pandemic to support businesses facing cash flow issues.

    At this stage, Tracfin has transmitted to the competent authorities (administration or judicial authority) six cases of misappropriation of these loans, including one in 2020 and then five in the first quarter of this year. This progression confirms “that this type of fraud can continue to be identified and dealt with throughout the repayment period, i.e. within six years following the granting of the loan“,

