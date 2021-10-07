this big secret on the victory of Clémence Castel in 2005, unveiled by Mohamed, and that the production was unaware of (VIDEO)

In TPMP this October 6, Mohamed, former adventurer of Koh Lanta in 2005, made a huge revelation regarding the earnings of Clémence Castel, with whom he shared his adventure in season 5 …
TF1 currently broadcasts Koh-Lanta, the Legend, an All-Stars version of the program which is celebrating its 20th anniversary! Indeed, the front page brought together the 24 best candidates of the adventure game and headed to French Polynesia for this anniversary edition. Thus, we find in the cast many emblematic candidates of the program including Claude, Jade, Clémence, Candice, Sam, Freddy, Alix, Karima, Coumba or even Teheiura. Of the 370 adventurers who have already participated in the game for two decades, the production company has contacted only about forty. What to create frustrations.
Mohamed disappointed not to have been selected for Koh-Lanta All-Stars
Recently in Do not touch My TV, Mohamed, a former adventurer of Koh Lanta regretted: “Unpretentious, I told myself that I had my place because of my track record. In 2005, I was really at ease both in survival and in the events. I had won four individual victories and seven as a team. So I said to myself that I had a lot of my place in this All-Stars “. But alas for him, he was not contacted to be part of this season. “There is nothing transcendent … I had the producer and Denis Brogniart on the phone, they called me and told me that I was not in the top 40. It is a penalty but after Denis made me understand, roughly speaking, that the road was long and that it can lead to other things … “, he had explained. This October 6, still in TPMP, the adventurer finalist in 2005 made a big revelation.
This secret on Clémence Castel’s earnings in 2005
While some rumors affirm that Claude would have agreed with Coumba in particular to create an alliance, and to share the gains in case one of them wins. Koh Lanta, the legend, the one who shared his adventure with Clémence a few years ago in New Caledonia explained that such an agreement had been made in his season. “It did exist, in 2005, we don’t hide it, we did it with Clémence, with Coumba. We knew we were going to get to several in the final, we didn’t want one to take the win, suddenly we shared it, five of us. We shared 110,000 euros“he revealed.”I’m not sure the production knew about it so they’re finding out tonight. I have nothing to hide” he concluded.
