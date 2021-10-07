this news he did not expect

This is news he hadn’t expected. Invited to the microphone of RTL this Thursday, October 7 to promote his new album, entitled The taste of happiness, Gérard Lenorman said that he had learned a great news recently. His hit The Ballad of Happy People, released in 1975, was featured in season 3 of the famous British series Sex Education broadcast on Netflix. Asked about it in the show Let yourself be tempted, the singer said he was “upset” by this announcement: “I found out yesterday! It’s upsetting, it’s mind-boggling, I don’t believe it ! I can not realize! “, He declared in the preamble. And Yves Calvi emphasizes: “It means that a whole audience, massive and international, hears your music.”

As clarified by our colleagues at RTL, Gérard Lenorman’s song was chosen for an episode in which the characters of Sex Education go on a trip to France. In the bus which takes them to the hexagon, the ballad of happy people resonates. A real “gift” for the interpreter of this title: “Never has life given me a gift like that! It’s global and I didn’t ask for anything, I didn’t even know they knew me” , said the one who was an “unwanted” child. If he says he is “flabbergasted” by this cover, the 76-year-old artist still felt that one day, “something would happen” with this song.





As Yves Calvi recalled on the waves from RTL, It had been 21 years since Gérard Lenorman had (…)

Read more on the GALA website

Andy Murray calls for help after his wedding ring was stolen

Letizia from Spain: her mother in love again at 69 years old

Baptism of Lilibet Diana: Meghan and Harry could be pawned …

“I was able to kiss her one last time”: Basile Boli tells his heartbreaking farewell to Bernard Tapie

Marine Le Pen ready to attack Eric Zemmour? “She’s going to put an end to an unwritten rule”