this sequence that shocked the faithful

This Thursday, October 7, in Do not forget the lyrics, Nagui will take control of the show as usual with his maestro, Caroline. The young woman took part in the musical show on the 31st occasions, for a total of 245,000 euros in earnings! Figures that allow him to position himself in eighth place of the biggest winners of the program. “It’s an important step. But it’s very hard to realize at the moment what just happened. What helps me to do it a bit is when Nagui announces the names of the Maestros that we exceeds in the standings. It’s scary, because when you realize that we have passed people like Arsène, I realize that I managed to pass someone who impressed me on TV “, confided the main interested in the columns of TV-Leisure.

He still has a little way to go before he hopes to dethrone the number 1, namely Margaux. This had kept company with the husband of Melanie Page for a little more than two months, the time to accumulate 59 victories and allow its jackpot to reach 530,000 euros.

We must believe that there is a sequence that some Internet users did not seem to appreciate. Indeed, when Caroline reached 20,000 euros (sum corresponding to the fifth and last level of the final, editor’s note) for example during her 17th or 23rd victory, she inherited a hug from the BFF of Didier Deschamps as you can see:

Finally the public, the hugs, are back in #noplp of @nagui A little tenderness in this world of bullies! pic.twitter.com/XKqhqs0qls – Thierry Puget (@ titi1960) September 28, 2021

Wednesday, October 6, he wanted to make an update! “We hugs each other (hugs in the French version), on the 20,000 euros, being both vaccinated. I specify it for those who, once again, are shocked by this reconciliation”, he said. “Then we, it’s nice to see you win so much”.

