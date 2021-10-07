Tim Cook doesn’t want iPhones used to ‘scroll endlessly’ through social media

Tim Cook, current Apple CEO, gave a recent interview in which he spoke of his concerns about the way some people use their iPhones, including “endless scrolling” of content on social media. He calls for a more creative use of technology.

As you know, Apple has just launched the iPhone 13. In fact, the current CEO of the Apple brand Tim Cook is increasing the number of interviews. And precisely, the big boss of the Cupertino company gave an interview for the feminine magazine Bustle. It evokes first of all Apple’s support for Shine, an app designed to combat mental health issues and promote meditation.





According to him, the Shine app is “another powerful example of how technology can be used to help improve people’s lives ”. He and the journalist then approach the issue of technology and internet addiction, and their potential harmful impact on the mental health of young people in particular. A hot topic, especially after the disturbing revelations about Facebook and Instagram’s effects on teen morale.

“I have always believed that technology should serve humanity and not the other way around. And I’ve always worried that people are using too much technology […] I’ve often worried about wireless scrolling, surrounding yourself with negativity ”, he explains, referring to the behaviors prompted by social networks.

Tim Cook wants to see iPhones put to good use

He pursues : “We want people to do things with their devices, like exhibiting photographs that we both loved, or connecting with family and friends with Facetime. Not an endless stupid scroll ”, assures the boss of Apple. Remember that Aza Raskin, the creator of the infinite scrolling mechanism that can be found on almost all social networks, declared in 2019 that he was “so sorry” for his invention, adding that he regrets what she has done to the company. He didn’t want this to turn into a ploy for “keep users online as long as possible ”.

If this can reassure Tim Cook, some iPhone owners use their smartphone in an original way, like his students who have found a way not to copy their lessons thanks to an iOS 15 function, or even this doctor who uses the iPhone 13’s macro mode to treat his patients’ eyes.

Source: Bustle