To counter Amazon, a “minimum price” of delivery costs on books

Faced with the power of e-commerce platforms, booksellers will no doubt be able to fight on equal terms, or at least rebalance the scales a little. This Wednesday evening, the deputies largely adopted the bill “aimed at improving the book economy and strengthening equity between its players”. It is now returning to the Senate, where it had already been adopted, in June, after being presented by Laure Darcos, Senator (Free!) Of Essonne. The law, which some people call the “anti-Amazon law”, aims primarily to establish a minimum delivery rate for the sale of books online.

“Amazon, and other large groups such as Fnac or Cultura, circumvents the obligation to invoice delivery, by charging 0.01 euros in shipping costs,” explains Géraldine Bannier, deputy (LREM) for Mayenne, rapporteur for the law in the Assembly. Small and independent bookstores cannot charge such a low price. In fact, it is cheaper to buy a book at Amazon than on the site of an independent bookseller. This amounts, in the eyes of the parliamentarian, to circumvent the “Lang Law”, in force since 1981, which established the single price of the book.

This rate, set by decree, will apply in the course of next year.

Introducing a minimum price of several euros amounts to balancing the balance of power between bookstores and e-commerce platforms. “We are going to reduce the distortion of competition,” asserts Geraldine Bannier. This should also encourage the expansion of “click and collect”, which will continue to be free, by encouraging book lovers to visit bookstores rather than paying high delivery costs. »About 20% of books sold are delivered to your home.



This floor price, set by decree, will be offered by Arcep (regulatory authority for electronic communications, postal services and press distribution), Bercy and the Ministry of Culture. In any case, the measure will, at best, only be implemented in the course of next year. “It would be smarter to negotiate a reduced rate for mailing a book, rather than a floor rate. A small bookseller may not have the means, despite everything, to pay for the shipment, ”says Marc Bordier, former Amazon, co-founder and president of Lireka, a new platform specializing in sending French books. abroad… without any shipping costs. According to the Syndicat de la librairie française (SLF), sending a book costs between 6.5 and 7 euros to booksellers.

Fnac welcomes a measure towards “more responsible consumption”

Directly targeted by the measure, Amazon, which was strongly criticized during the confinement in spring 2020 when its sales exploded, believes that the law “would penalize the distribution of books in our territory”, writes Frédéric Duval, its director France, in a forum released to the press on Tuesday. “More than half of the books bought on Amazon are bought by residents of municipalities with less than 10,000 inhabitants, and more than a quarter by residents of municipalities with less than 2,000 inhabitants. For them, buying online is often the only feasible solution, he continues. (…) If this bill were adopted, they would be faced with a simple alternative: read less or suffer a loss of purchasing power. “