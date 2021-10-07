Top 14. Frédéric Michalak in Toulon rather than Toulouse to provide advice?

TOP 14. Frédéric Michalak in the sights of Stade Toulousain?Announced at Stade Toulousain a month ago following the departure of AB Zondagh, Frédéric Michalak could finally take the direction of Toulon according to information from RMC. The RCT is not at best in the league with only one victory on the clock after five days. The Var have not found the right formula. And if the president of the RCT Bernard Lemaitre has for the time being maintained his confidence in Patrice Collazo, adjustments cannot be ruled out. Thus, the former international opener Frédéric Michalak could come to reinforce the staff as a consultant. Passed through Toulon between 2012 and 2016, he could disembark in December and come to provide advice to the Var people a few days a week. “I am in contact with other clubs, it will be decided very soon. What is certain is that it will not be a full-time coaching position. But rather consulting, two and a half days a week , to help a club to structure itself towards high performance, “he confides to the Parisian. As his contract with the Sydney Roosters ended, he recently became manager of Monaco Sevens in the Super Sevens. We also saw him on Canal + as a consultant. Rugby. Frédéric Michalak goes into exile in Australia to help a rugby club … 13!

