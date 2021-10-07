

TOWARDS A REBOUND IN EUROPE IN THE WAKE OF WALL STREET

PARIS (Reuters) – The main European stock markets are expected to rise Thursday at the opening in the wake of Wall Street, supported by the hope of a temporary compromise in Washington to avoid the risk of default by the United States and by falling energy prices.

According to the first indications available, the Parisian CAC 40 could gain 1.2% at the opening. Futures are reporting a gain of 1.13% for the Dax in Frankfurt, 0.99% for the FTSE in London and 1.18% for the EuroStoxx 50.

American investors, then in turn those in Asia, were reassured by the hope of a temporary agreement in the Senate that would allow the United States to avoid finding itself in default this month and to dismiss the specter. of a financial crisis, after Democrats said they could accept a Republican offer to suspend the debt ceiling until December.

Markets should also be supported by the decline in oil and natural gas prices, whose sharp increases in recent days have fueled fears of spike in inflation and faster-than-expected intervention by central banks. to reduce their support measures.

In addition to inflation, the evolution of the US labor market is an essential parameter in the monetary policy of the Federal Reserve. The publication of the monthly employment report of the Department of Labor on Friday will be very popular as always. The results of the monthly ADP survey showed Wednesday a number of job creations in the private sector significantly higher than expected.





In the meantime, it is the figure of jobless claims in the United States last week that could animate the session in the afternoon.

A WALL STREET

New York Stock Exchange futures suggest an open higher, from 0.3% to 0.6%, after a positive close on Wednesday as investors were relieved by the possibility of a temporary bipartite deal on the cap of the public debt of the United States.

The Dow Jones index gained 0.30% to 34,416.99 points. The larger S & P-500 gained 0.41% to 4,363.55 points. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.47% to 14,501.91 points.

IN ASIA

On the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Nikkei index, also supported by optimism on the issue of the US debt ceiling, gained 0.71% after eight consecutive sessions of decline.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong offers a rebound of 2.3%. The Mainland Stock Exchanges of China are still closed.

CHANGES / RATES

The dollar is stable against a basket of benchmark currencies after nearing a peak of more than a year the day before in reaction to fears about inflation.

The euro is little changed, around 1.1554 dollars.

On the bond market, the yield on ten-year Treasuries gained more than one basis point to 1.5398% after a high since mid-June at 1.573%.

OIL

After hitting multi-year highs the day before, oil prices are down following an unexpected increase in crude inventories in the United States, raising questions about demand.

The barrel of Brent lost 0.46% to 80.71 dollars and US light crude 0.92% to 76.72 dollars.

(Laetitia Volga, edited by Blandine Hénault)