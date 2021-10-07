TPMP: “What career?” : Gilles Verdez makes his best tackle, Matthieu Delormeau hilarious

Wednesday October 6, 2021, Bruno, the greatest champion of the 12 strokes of noon, was on the Touche plateau not at my post. While the columnists were debating a potential couple between him and Matthieu Delormeau, Gilles Verdez released his best tackle.

Bruno, the greatest master of 12 noon shots, and Matthieu Delormeau could they be a beautiful couple? This is the question put to the chroniclers of Do not touch My TV while the former protégé of Jean-Luc Reichmann was a guest on the show. If for some it is obvious that they would go well together, others on the contrary, considered that they were too different. “Jsay it’s good, it would be a nice couple, but there is a problem“, launched Bernard Montiel. He highlighted the geographical location of the two protagonists which could not allow them to live together.”Bruno wants to stay on his land and not Matthieu. “”But he’s a peasant, he’ll follow him without worry“, assured Cyril Hanouna.”So you can stop your career for him?“, asked the friend of the stars all the same.

A question to which Gilles Verdez was quick to answer with a well-placed tackle. “But what career?“, he let go under the applause of the public and the columnists completely hilarious by this exit. The principal interested, Matthieu Delormeau could not either not laugh at this tackle which nevertheless insinuated that he did not have to all career in the medium of television. “I think he can put it on hold for 15 years“, continued the troublemaker of C8, laughing.

Matthieu Delormeau self-tackle

“I already did it last year, it didn’t change much“, even self-tackled Matthieu Delormeau.”The yellow vests were not in the street for him. “”I wasn’t bothered by the phone calls“, still confided, still laughing, the suitor of Bruno. A sequence therefore very funny which allowed all the columnists to relax.

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge