TRIBUNE. “The State must initiate the ecological transition of the aviation sector instead of relaunching growth”

In October 2020, around a hundred demonstrators took to the Roissy-Charles-de-Gaulle tarmac to protest against the airport extension project. If the project has since been abandoned, seven demonstrators are judged, Thursday, October 7, for this coup. Worse, according to the signatories of this forum, the government continues to support the aviation sector without ecological and social compensation. They express themselves here freely.

The health crisis put an unprecedented halt to the growth of the aviation sector. After this crisis, the government and decision-makers in the sector want only one thing: to restart this growth as before, as if it were compatible with our climate commitments. The International Air Transport Association (Iata) announced a few months ago that air traffic will double within 20 years.

However, to align with the Paris Agreement, it is necessary to halve our emissions by 2030, and by five by 2050. To hope to achieve this, all sectors without exception must contribute. For aviation, according to a report by BL Evolution. Last year, Corinne Le Quéré, president of the High Council for the climate, warned: “Now is not the time to support aviation at all costs, but to open the debate on reducing air travel.”

Because technological progress will not be enough: the hydrogen airplane, if it sees the light of day, would not be generalized before 2050, as Airbus has just confirmed. As for agrofuels, France only plans to mix them with kerosene up to 5% in 2030, due to a lack of available resources. In addition, emissions from the aviation sector are distributed in a particularly unfair manner: 1% of the world population is responsible for 50% of emissions from the aviation sector. (in English).

The impacts of climate change are nevertheless suffered by everyone, and in particular by the poorest populations. Despite scientific facts and warnings, the government announced a plan to “rescue” the airline industry last year.

“This massive injection of public money is being deployed without any serious ecological or social compensation.”

The signatories of the platform

On the ecological side, the measures proposed by the Citizen’s Convention for the Climate have been emptied of their substance: the ten airport extension projects in France are not called into question by the Climate Act and only three domestic airlines on a hundred will be banned. On the social side, redundancy and restructuring plans have been applied in many companies in the sector even though they were receiving public aid. At Air France, for example, despite the 8 billion injected by the State, more than 8,000 jobs will be cut.

It is urgent that the State, local communities and business leaders in the sector finally take the necessary measures to gradually reduce the level of air traffic in order to meet our climate commitments: ban on airport extensions and substitutable domestic lines by train in less than 4 hours, traffic capping for each airport, development of the rail alternative, reduction in the price of train tickets, taxation of kerosene, etc. These measures must be accompanied by a transition plan for the aviation sector ( diversification of the sector’s activities, securing jobs without degrading employees’ rights, aid for retraining) developed with the employees themselves. The solutions are known, the only thing missing is the political will to implement them.

The petitioners :

Alternatiba

ANV-COP21

Collective No in Q4

CGT coordination of aeronautics

Researchers from the Toulouse Political Ecology Workshop (Atécopol)

French Union Against Aircraft Nuisances (UFCNA)

Students for Sustainable Aeronautics (EAS)

Pensons l’Aéronautique pour Demain (PAD) collective

Collective of employees of the ICARE airline sector.