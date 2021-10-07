Tribute to Bernard Tapie at the Stade Vélodrome: his widow Dominique and his children moved by the Marseillais

Marseille paid a last tribute to Bernard Tapie, the one who took the Marseille football club to the final of the Champions League in 1993. The emotion was palpable in the Stade Vélodrome, on October 7, when the coffin of “boss”, who died on October 3 after 4 years of fierce battle with cancer, appeared. Parisian by birth but Marseillais by heart, Bernard Tapie was entitled to a tribute in these two large cities. After the tribute mass which took place in the church of Saint-Germain-des-Prés, on October 6, Sophie Tapie’s dad was entitled to a farewell in blue and white, the colors of the Olympic de Marseilles.

The supporters of OM, armed with their scarves and blue and white flags, were able to see the replay of the first half of this famous 1993 final against AC Milan, until the famous goal from the header of Basile Boli , in the 44th minute. A moment of anthology which marked the history of OM, since the club remains to this day the only French club to have won the Champion’s League.





Seeing Bernard Tapie’s coffin enter the lawn under the title Jump of Van Halen, the anthem of OM, the Marseillais cheered and applauded the “boss”. Photos of him were projected on screens and the Champions League Cup and a portrait of the deceased were affixed to the side of his coffin. The Tapie clan was present in the stands during this ceremony. Sophie Tapie and her big brother Stéphane Tapie were very moved. “My father is at home, the supporters were there … He would have been proud and he is proud”, entrusted the son of the deceased to BFMTV.

The Marseillais will be able to bid a final farewell to Bernard Tapie this Friday, October 8 and follow the funeral convoy. Indeed, a procession will be organized between the Old Port and the Cathedral of the Major, where the funeral mass of Bernard Tapie will be celebrated at 11:00 am. The former minister and businessman will then be buried in the Mazargues cemetery, in the southern districts of the city.