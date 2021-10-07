Trump is no longer among the 400 biggest American fortunes

According to the magazine’s annual ranking Forbes the former US president is no longer among the country’s top billionaires.

For the first time in 25 years, he is no longer part of it. Former US President Donald Trump has officially left the magazine’s famous ranking of America’s greatest fortunes Forbes.

If he was present every year in the ranking since 1996, the one who made his wealth as a businessman in real estate has lost nearly $ 600 million since the start of the pandemic. His fortune, however, estimated at 2.5 billion dollars, no longer allows him to access the Forbes 400 ranking which lists the 400 most fortunate Americans by taking into account all assets such as property, company holdings, vineyards, etc. ‘art etc.

Jeff Bezos leads the way

According to the columns of Forbes, Donald Trump had kept his place in the first half of the wealthiest since his debut in the rankings until his arrival at the White House in 2016 which marked the beginning of his downfall. Until last year, he occupied 339th place, but he is now missing nearly $ 400 million to regain the rankings.





Today, the prestigious list is dominated by billionaire and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with an estimated fortune of $ 201 billion. He is closely followed by Elon Musk (190.5 billion), Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg (134.5 billion), Bill Gates (134 billion) and Larry Page in fifth place with 123 billion dollars.

