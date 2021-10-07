More

    Turkish F1 GP – TV program and pre-race guide

    Long absent from the F1 calendar, the Turkish Grand Prix takes place in 2021 for the second year in a row, on the track of theIstanbul Park.

    2021 Turkish GP timetables and TV program

    For the French public, it will be necessary to count as since 2013 on the diffusion of the test by the group Canal +, which arranges the programming on its various chains. The group will offer its usual coverage of the entirety of the weekend’s sessions, while the race can be followed with Julien Febreau as the main commentator.

    Dated Session Schedule Chain
    Friday October 8 Free Practice 1 10:30 am-11:30am Canal + Sport
    Free Practice 2 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Canal + Sport
    Saturday October 9 Free Practice 3 11h00-12h00 Canal + Sport
    Qualifications 2:00 p.m. Canal +
    Sunday October 10 Race 2:00 p.m. Canal +

    Info and awards

    Istanbul Park first appeared on the Formula 1 calendar in 2005 and, like many other modern tracks, was designed by architect Hermann Tilke. Appreciated by pilots, it is mainly known for its turn 8, which is in fact a particularly spectacular and demanding high-speed left quad.

    It hosted F1 between 2005 and 2011 but never gathered enough audiences to be financially interesting, which prompted the authorities to end subsidizing the event and led to its demise. If it made its comeback in 2020 it is because of the schedule turned upside down by the COVID-19 pandemic, which prompted the discipline to look into this track which has been little or not used for years despite top-notch facilities. It is for this same reason that it takes place again this year, taking advantage in particular of the defection of the Japanese Grand Prix.


    Among the most striking races on the Turkish track is the 2010 Grand Prix which saw a collision between the Red Bull Racing drivers, Mark Webber and Sebastian Vettel, while they occupied the first two places. After this incident, it was the bitter fight for victory between Lewis Hamilton and Jenson button which will remain in people’s minds, the first overcoming the second. Last year, on very slippery asphalt and in conditions made worse by the rain, the weekend was also memorable, culminating in Lewis Hamilton’s seventh world title.

    5.338 km long and made up of 14 bends, the Otodrom Istanbul Park track will be used in its usual version. In the race, 58 laps will have to be completed, for a total distance of 309.396 km.

    Records

    Pole record Germany Sebastian vettel
    Red Bull

    1’25’049

    (avg .: 225.950 km / h)

    		 2011
    Best lap in the race Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
    Mclaren    		 1’24 “770
    (avg .: 226.778 km / h)    		 2005

    The polemen and victors

    Weather report

    The first forecasts point to a rather mild Friday, but a weekend that could turn to gray and showers. While temperatures will never exceed fifteen degrees, rain could disrupt the debates on Saturday morning and Sunday morning, with each time, for the time being, a possible lull after midday.

    Next race: United States Grand Prix (October 22-24)

    F1 calendar


