Twitch hack, secure your account: how to get a new streaming key?

Twitch is in the news today, after data leaked from thousands of 4chan users. The platform, as a precaution, has reset the streaming keys of all accounts, and we explain how to find yours.

The massive leak of the Twitch platform this October 6 has created quite a stir among the streamer community. With more than 125 GB of information revealed by hackers on 4chan, it’s a whole debate that is starting to take place around data protection on an online platform like Twitch.

Obviously, the platform itself reacted very quickly, confirming in passing the veracity of the leaked information. Twitch claimed yesterday that there was no indication that the accounts themselves may have been hacked, but in a tweet posted this morning, they stated that out of “excess of caution” about the situation, the streaming keys of all users have been reset.





To get your new Twitch streaming key, make sure you are logged in to your account then follow this link. Depending on the streaming software you are using, you may need to manually update your configuration. For users of Twitch Studio, Streamlabs, Xbox, Playstation and the Twitch mobile app, no action is required to operate your key.

The users OBS who have not linked their Twitch account to the software must manually copy their key from their account to OBS. If you use other software not mentioned above, you will have to refer to the individual instructions of these.