Twitch hacking: passwords and credit card codes, the platform takes stock and warns its community

Yesterday, Wednesday October 6, 2021, Twitch had the biggest hack in its history with all of its source code hacked. This includes in particular a lot of confidential data on all registered members, including the business figures of the various streamers but also other intriguing information such as the existence of a competitor of Steam by Amazon, codenamed Vapor. But what about the bank details of all users?

“The credit card codes have not been fully exposed”

Given the magnitude of the affair, Twitch posted a small press release official, updated, to keep its community informed of the progress of the case. The opportunity to learn valuable information, although the whole remains particularly vague for the moment.

We have learned that some data has been exposed on the internet due to an error in a Twitch server configuration change, accessed by a malicious outside intruder. Our teams are working urgently to investigate the incident. As the investigation is ongoing, we are still trying to understand the situation in depth. We understand that this is a cause for concern, and we wish to discuss it here as our investigation continues.

For the time being, we have no indication that login credentials were exposed. We are continuing to investigate. Additionally, complete credit card numbers are not stored by Twitch. Full credit card numbers were therefore not disclosed.

It goes without saying that we strongly recommend that you change your password., this one being potentially on Internet, even to change those of your other accounts if they are identical. As for your credit card details, if they were linked to your Twitch account, they were obviously not fully exposed. The word “entirely” obviously has something to be wondering about since if the majority of the codes are really exhibited, this could well facilitate the task for malicious Internet users.

As is, We will therefore wait for the next official Twitch update to find out what exactly is going on.

