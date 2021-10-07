Two Breaking Bad villains turned villains … From video games in Far Cry!

Unforgettable Gustavo Fring from the “Breaking Bad” series, Giancarlo Esposito lends his features to the great villain of the game “Far Cry 6”. Like others before him, actors are regularly called upon to be modeled in games. Here are ten examples.

Far from being confined to lending their voices to video game characters, actors and actresses have also been regularly called upon, for many years, to be modeled in games. Certainly, with more or less happiness. But the result can be quite convincing, as shown by the participation of Giancarlo Esposito, whom Breaking Bad fans know well, in the latest iteration of Ubisoft’s video game franchise, Far cry. Here are ten actors and actresses who willingly lent themselves to the game!

Giancarlo Esposito in “Far Cry 6”

Ubisoft / AMC

In July 2020, the publisher Ubisoft unveiled the first images of its game Far cry 6, confirming in passing the rumor that Giancarlo Esposito, the actor well known to fans of the cult series breaking Bad and Better Call Saul for having played the drug lord Gustavo Fring, played the villain of the new part of the video game franchise. In this 6th opus, the actor plays an island tyrant by the name of Anton Castillo. If Esposito had lent his features to a live trailer for the robbery video game Payday 2, which featured his character responding to the name of “Dentiste”, this is the first time he has done Performance Capture for a video game with Far Cry 6.

Michael Mando in “Far Cry 3”

Ubisoft

“Did I already give you my definition of madness?” In Far cry 3, Michael Mando plays an insane Vaas Montenegro, arguably one of the best villains to ever come across in a video game. Unstable, irascible, sadistic, the character and the actor have a monstrous slaughter. It should also be noted that, for once, the VF dubbing of the character also contributes greatly to making him a memorable figure. As for Far cry 3, it was quite simply one of the best games of 2012, which intelligently mixed many themes: sexuality and even STDs, capitalism, ecology, the fears of Generation Y, our own relationship to games video… A powerful script and background written by Jeffrey Yohalem, rightly awarded a BAFTA for his writing on this game. If you haven’t played it, you know what you have to do. It is in any case very tasty to note that Ubisoft uses Giancarlo Esposito for his Far cry 6, who shares the poster with Michael Mando in the series breaking Bad and Better call saul !

Hayden Panettiere in “Until Dawn”

Supermassive Games

The beautiful Hayden Panettierre appears in the cast of the horror game Until Dawn, released at the end of August 2015, alongside other talents like Peter Stormare and Rami Malek. Conceived and conceived as a true homage to the Slasher, this sub-genre of horror films where a generally masked psychopathic killer rages regularly, Until Dawn offers a very successful experience, halfway between cinema and video games. The reception of the critics and the public, very enthusiastic, it seems surprised Sony, which did not necessarily expect this success. Supermassive Games, the studio behind this creation, has since tried to create an anthology of horror games, with varying degrees of success.

Keanu Reeves in “Cyberpunk 2077”

CD Projekt Red

Hire Neo, ex Johnny Mnemonic, to make him a video game character? Check! It is to the Polish studio CD Projekt Red that we owe this idea, which made Keanu Reeves a very important character in the game. Cyberpunk 2077. The actor lends his features to Johnny Silverhand, a rockerboy and singer of the music group Samurai.

Why did you ask the actor for that matter? Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz, the game’s Quest Director, gave us this answer in 2019: “Johnny Silverhand is a rebellious character to the established order, who does not hesitate to stand up and fight for his ideas, to fight against the omnipotence of mega-corporations and their oppression, as well as the hold they have about society in this cyberpunk universe. Keanu, for his part, has a long tradition of incarnating characters in his fictions which rise up against the established order; Matrix in the lead. For us, it was ideal, and above all it made sense. He began by doing the voice of his character, but did not hesitate to give his own ideas about it, for example on how he should behave in such and such a situation. The launch of the game, in December 2020, was very problematic, due to the PS4 and X-Box One versions clearly at a discount, the fact remains that the game often turns out to be brilliant, and damn immersive.

Yvonne Strahovski in “Mass Effect” 2 and 3

BioWare

Yvonne Strahovski is Miranda Lawson in Mass Effect 2 and 3; a great Space Opera saga created by the Bioware studio, the first part of which was released in 2007 on Xbox 360. Lawson is an example of what it is possible to accomplish thanks to genetic engineering. She was created in 2150 by manipulating her father’s DNA. Her entire mental and psychological setup has been purposefully fabricated, and she has a longer life expectancy and a better immune system than other humans.

Aaron Staton in “LA Noire”

Team Bondi / Rockstar

In 2011, Rockstar published the game The black, developed by Australian studio Team Bondi. A sort of interactive detective story that James Ellroy would not have denied, the title featured characters whose faces were modeled using a technique called Motion Scan. Aaron Staton thus lent his features to the main character of the game, Cole Phelps, engaged in the criminal brigade of LA If the Motion scan offered an absolutely striking rendering of the faces of the actors, the process was limited since it only concerned the faces .

Elliot Page in “Beyond: Two Souls”

Quantic Dream

Elliot Page lends his features to Jodie Holmes, his digital double, in Beyond: Two Souls, the new game developed by the French studio Quantic Dream, after Heavy rain. A title that wanted to be at the crossroads between video games and cinema, where we follow his character over fifteen years. Elliot Page was partnered with Willem Dafoe, who also participated in the Performance Capture sessions. Mixed success for the studio with this title, which will take up and refine the recipe for Heavy rain with his next game, the successful Detroit: Become Human, released in 2018.

Kevin Spacey in “Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare”

Activision Blizzard Studios

In 2014, Kevin “Frank Underwood” Spacey complied with conviction and for the first time to the requirements of Performance Capture for Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, in which he played Jonathan Irons, the big bad guy in history and multi-billionaire owner of a private company specializing in mercenarism. Two years later, Activision will try to make a new holdup with Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, this time putting Kit Harington at the top of the bill. A presence which unfortunately turned out to be completely anecdotal in the game … We were also telling you here what we thought about it.

Sarah Michelle Gellar in “Call of the Dead”

Activision Blizzard Studios

The game’s release Call of Duty Black Ops in 2011 was accompanied by its zombie mode called “Call of the Dead”. In a Grindhouse-style trailer, Activision unveiled its headliners: Ex Buffy Sarah Michelle Gellar, who was the first playable female character in zombie mode; accompanied by Robert Englund, Danny Trejo and the master craftsman of horror himself, George A. Romero.