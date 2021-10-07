“Two extremely difficult years to live”

In his book Without filter, which appears this Thursday, October 7 by Solar editions, influencer Juju Fitcats returns to the school bullying she suffered in primary school and then in college.
On social networks and his YouTube channel, Juju Fitcats advocates a positive attitude and self-acceptance. The one who had confided to be harassed by fans at her home warned against certain complexing sports programs, sent a poignant message to the former anorexic girl that she was or even told her relationship to her body, she who had in the past unveiled his cellulite. A state of mind that can be found in the book she signed and which appears this Thursday, October 7 by Solar editions: Without filter.
Juju Fitcats was laughed at at his elementary school when he was 10
The companion of Tibo InShape returns in these pages on a painful ordeal of her childhood: the school bullying of which she was the victim. The first incident occurs in elementary school, in CM2: after an argument, a friend with whom she had created a Skyblog will publish photomontages to harm her. “Fake poop in hair“,”spots on the face“,”green teeth“…”Told like that, it sounds “futile” but, at 10, when the whole school saw my Skyblog and laughed at me, believe me it wasn’t …“, writes the one who is now godmother of the HUGO association, engaged in the fight against harassment.
Juju Fitcats: harassed by six older girls in college
Then the lynching resumes, during the college years, in 5th and 4th. “Six girls, all older than me, decided to target me“, remembers the one who appeared on crutches.”They started by insulting me and then pushing me around and pulling my hair in the halls and then pushing me or crushing my feet at recess… “. None of his”friends“will not defend her. She continues:”This harassment lasted two years. Two extremely difficult years for me. These girls were taking the same bus as me, so to try and alleviate my ordeal a little, I spent those two years walking the 30-minute trips to school, let it rain. , let it snow, let it wind …“. But that fans of Juju Fitcats be reassured: “Today is a thing of the past and I got over it well“Despite the tears and the time it took.