Two Picassos featured in an upcoming fall sale at Christie’s

Two Picasso paintings, one of which has spent over 60 years in a private collection and has never been auctioned, will be among the highlights of the fall sale at Christie’s in New York in November.

Crouching Woman in Turkish Costume (Jacqueline), which Christie’s estimates to be worth $ 20-30 million, “Has remained in the private collection of one family for three generations, since 1957, only two years after its creation”, Christie’s explained in a statement. This painting, an oil on canvas, is one of many portraits painted by Picasso of Jacqueline Roque, the artist’s second wife, to whom he was married when he died in Mougins, in the south of France, in 1973. He will be part of the “Stella collection”, which includes works by Joan Miro, Marc Chagall, Henri Matisse, Georges Braque and Max Ernst, also owned by the same family for three generations, says Christie’s. Everything will be auctioned off at the New York auction house’s fall sale, November 8-12.

Crouching Woman in Turkish Costume

Another painting by Picasso, titled very similarly (Crouching Woman in Turkish Costume – Jacqueline), had been auctioned, still at Christie’s, for $ 30 million in 2007. At the next fall sale, another painting by the master, Musketeer with a pipe, will be auctioned, with an estimate of $ 30 million by Christie’s.