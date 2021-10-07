two priests released by the Vatican Tribunal

The Vatican court pronounced the release, Wednesday, October 6, of two priests accused of being involved in a case of rape of a minor, within the small seminary of the Vatican, where until recently the young servants were educated. altar in St. Peter’s Basilica.

For several months, Gabriele Martinelli, now a priest for the diocese of Como, in northern Italy, has been at the center of a trial conducted since October 2020 before the court of the smallest state in the world, suspected of having imposed , during his youth, sexual relations with a teenager then one year younger than him. These acts would have started in 2007, when both were 14 and 13 years old. They would have lasted 5 years – so until a period when Gabriele Martinelli was already a seminarian.

The second accused, Father Enrico Radice, accused of having protected Gabriele Martinelli and shielded him from investigations, was at the time rector of the minor seminary. This summer, the Vatican justice promoter requested six years in prison for Gabriele Martinelli and four years in prison for Enrico Radice.





“Lack of evidence”

In the decision rendered on October 6, the Vatican magistrates consider first that Gabriele Martinelli, aged at the time under 16, is, for some of the facts, not punishable, while for the other party, it falls within the scope of the statute of limitations. They also point to a “lack of evidence”. Two reasons which also lead them to relax the former rector.

However, in a press release issued at the same time as the verdict itself, the court admits that “Sexual intercourse of various kinds and intensities between the accused and the injured party actually lasted for the entire period of more than five years, (and) must be regarded as established. ” But at the same time they assert that the evidence leading to the conclusion of forced relations, “Under violence and threats”, do not exist.

“Leader of the sacristy”

As for the prescription, it concerns “The offense of corruption of minors”, which did exist in the period between the date Martinelli turned 15 and the victim reached that age.

During the trial, Gabriele Martinelli was repeatedly described by many witnesses as a charismatic and popular personality within the minor seminary, with one of his former comrades even calling him “Sacristy leader”.

In May, the Holy See announced the pope’s decision to transfer the minor seminary “Outside the walls of the Vatican”.