U stores recall lots of pains au chocolat

Nine lots of “U saveurs” branded chocolate breads are being recalled in all U brands (Super U, Hyper U, U Express) in 38 French departments due to the potential presence of “foreign bodies”.

As indicated on the government site Recall Conso, glass, metal, plastic or even textile particles could be present in these pains au chocolat. Nine lots, marketed between September 20 and 27, are concerned:

2000000271996 – 4 Croissants + 4 Pain au Chocolat

2000000271859 – Pain au Chocolat U SAVEURS X2

2000000271866 – Pain au Chocolat U SAVEURS X4

2000000272061 – Pain au Chocolat U SAVEURS X4 + 2 free

2000000272108 – Pain au Chocolat U SAVEURS X4 + 4 Croissants U offered

2000000271873 – 2 Croissants + 2 Pain au Chocolat U FLAVORS

2687510000003 – Pain au Chocolat U SAVEURSX1 stand

2000000272054 – Pain au Chocolat U SAVEURS X1

2000000276243 – Pain au Chocolat U SAVEURS X6

It is also recommended to consume them, “due to the risk of injury and adverse effects”. You can also return these lots to the store, where you will be reimbursed. In case of problem, you can reach 09.69.36.69.36.

38 departments concerned

38 departments, overseas and several foreign countries are affected by this recall: Ile-et-Villaine, Charente, Charente-Maritime, Cher, Côtes d’Armor, Creuse, Deux-Sèvres, Finistère, Haute-Vienne, Indre, Indre-et-Loire, Loire-Atlantique, Loiret, Loir-et-Cher, Maine-et-Loire, Mayenne, Morbihan, Sarthe , Vendée, Vienne, Orne, Aisne, Calvados, Essonne, Eure, Eure-et-Loire, Hauts-de-Seine, Manche, North, Oise , Paris, Pas-de-Calais, Seine-e-Marne, Seine-Saint-Denis, Seine-Maritime, Somme, Val-de-Marne, Val-d’Oise and Yvelines.