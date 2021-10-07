U stores recall lots of pains au chocolat

Nine lots of “U saveurs” branded chocolate breads are being recalled in all U brands (Super U, Hyper U, U Express) in 38 French departments due to the potential presence of “foreign bodies”.
As indicated on the government site Recall Conso, glass, metal, plastic or even textile particles could be present in these pains au chocolat. Nine lots, marketed between September 20 and 27, are concerned:
- 2000000271996 – 4 Croissants + 4 Pain au Chocolat
- 2000000271859 – Pain au Chocolat U SAVEURS X2
- 2000000271866 – Pain au Chocolat U SAVEURS X4
- 2000000272061 – Pain au Chocolat U SAVEURS X4 + 2 free
- 2000000272108 – Pain au Chocolat U SAVEURS X4 + 4 Croissants U offered
- 2000000271873 – 2 Croissants + 2 Pain au Chocolat U FLAVORS
- 2687510000003 – Pain au Chocolat U SAVEURSX1 stand
- 2000000272054 – Pain au Chocolat U SAVEURS X1
- 2000000276243 – Pain au Chocolat U SAVEURS X6
It is also recommended to consume them, “due to the risk of injury and adverse effects”. You can also return these lots to the store, where you will be reimbursed. In case of problem, you can reach 09.69.36.69.36.
38 departments concerned
38 departments, overseas and several foreign countries are affected by this recall: Ile-et-Villaine, Charente, Charente-Maritime, Cher, Côtes d’Armor, Creuse, Deux-Sèvres, Finistère, Haute-Vienne, Indre, Indre-et-Loire, Loire-Atlantique, Loiret, Loir-et-Cher, Maine-et-Loire, Mayenne, Morbihan, Sarthe , Vendée, Vienne, Orne, Aisne, Calvados, Essonne, Eure, Eure-et-Loire, Hauts-de-Seine, Manche, North, Oise , Paris, Pas-de-Calais, Seine-e-Marne, Seine-Saint-Denis, Seine-Maritime, Somme, Val-de-Marne, Val-d’Oise and Yvelines.