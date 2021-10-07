UK: More energy suppliers could go bankrupt, government rules out aid



UNITED KINGDOM: MORE ENERGY SUPPLIERS COULD GO BANKRUPTCY, GOVERNMENT EXCLUDES ANY AID

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s Secretary of State for Energy on Thursday warned that more energy suppliers could go bankrupt amid record prices, but ruled out granting aid to struggling companies.

Soaring energy prices due to low inventories, reduced supply from Russia and infrastructure maintenance issues have led suppliers to bankruptcy, nine of them in the past. only month of September.

“We may well see companies exiting the market,” said Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, who clarified that the government would not provide support to struggling suppliers and that the current system was working, with a supplier of last resort appointed by the sector regulator, Ofgem, to take over customers.

“The government will not bail out failed businesses, there can be no reward for irresponsible management,” he said.

The Secretary of State for Energy said Thursday he was confident that energy stocks would be sufficient to meet the country’s demand this winter.





According to a report released Thursday by the National Grid, the UK’s electricity and gas grid operator, on the supply outlook for the winter, the country may face an electricity shortage in the coming months. due to increased demand and supply constraints.

Record-breaking energy prices in the UK have already led to cutbacks in output in some industries and raised fears of food shortages this winter and an impact on consumer and business bills.

In a separate gas outlook report, also released on Thursday, National Grid nonetheless says the country has sufficient supply capacity, stored gas and tools available to deal with periods of high demand.

The Electricity System Operator (ESO), the UK power system operator within National Grid, says it is working on a scenario of expected excess capacity above peak electricity demand of 3.9 gigawatts for winter, or 6.6% of capacity, for 4.8GW last winter, or 8.35 of capacity.

Faced with these concerns, the British group of intensive energy users (EIUG) on Thursday called on the government and the energy sector regulator (Ofgem) to act on energy prices and supply to keep away risks that they believe threaten businesses.

“The question is not only whether the gas and electricity supply will be available, but also to know the prices. Energy-intensive industries could simply be excluded from the market,” he said. he warned in a statement.

(Report Nina Chestney and Susanna Twidale; French version Diana Mandiá, edited by Sophie Louet)