UN demands “written” evidence of alleged wrongdoing by expelled UN officials

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres strongly attacked on Wednesday, in a very rare way in the Security Council, Ethiopia’s explanations for the recent expulsion of seven UN officials , accused of“Interference”, demanding “Written documents” in Addis Ababa justifying their alleged bad behavior.

“If there is any Ethiopian government document provided to a UN agency regarding any of the seven deportees, I would like to receive a copy because I have no knowledge of their existence.”, launched in a very tense atmosphere Antonio Guterres to the Ethiopian ambassador to the UN, Taye Atskeselassie Amde.

After intervening at the beginning of this meeting of the Security Council, convened urgently for the second time in less than a week on this case of multiple expulsions ” unprecedented “, the UN chief asked to speak again after an intervention by the Ethiopian ambassador.

“Defend the honor of the UN”

Recalling that he had spoken on Friday with the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Antonio Guterres said he had twice asked him to send him proof of the lack of impartiality of these officials. “So far, I have had no response to this request”, he denounced.

At the end of the meeting, Mr. Guterres reiterated his position in front of journalists, justifying his firm intervention by saying: “It is my duty to defend the honor of the United Nations. “

Before the Security Council, the Ethiopian ambassador had at length justified the expulsion of the seven UN officials, claiming that they had inflated the figures of alleged victims, invented famine deaths and invited armed rebels to UN enclosures protected.

Evoking “Multiple transgressions”, Taye Atskeselassie Amde stressed that UN staff should not “Solicit or accept instructions from any government or from any other source external to the Organization”. They must not “Not use their position or the knowledge acquired in the course of their official duties for private, financial or other purposes, or for the private benefit of any third party, including family, friends and those whom they favor”, he added.





They must finally “Communicate any information of which they are aware by reason of their official function to any government entity, person or other source”, assaulted the Ethiopian diplomat, promising that his government would send the UN chief written documents.

Antonio Guterres started the meeting by asserting that Ethiopia was experiencing a “Huge humanitarian crisis” and that we needed access “Unimpeded” for humanitarian aid. “This makes the announcement made last Thursday by the Ethiopian government to expel seven senior UN officials particularly worrying”, he added, denouncing a decision ” unprecedented “ and violating the United Nations Charter.

This multiple expulsion “Is an affront to this Council, to the United Nations, to all member states and to the humanitarian principles that we share”, estimated the American ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield. “The UN is impartial, neutral”, she continued, judging that there was “No justification” to Ethiopia’s decision.

” Snowball “

If calls for unhindered humanitarian access go unheeded, “The Council will have to act”, “Including via a resolution [contraignante] of the Security Council ”, said the American diplomat.

His Chinese counterpart, Zhang Jun, on the contrary pleaded for respect for Ethiopian sovereignty. It is necessary “Bet on discreet diplomacy”, he said, supporting the approach of “African solutions to African problems”.

In the same vein, a deputy Russian ambassador, Anna Evstigneeva, ruled that Ethiopia was “Able to solve her problems on her own”. He “Do not dramatize what happened”, she said while pleading for a “Amicable settlement” of the crisis between the UN and this country.

The latter caused a shock in the community of humanitarian organizations and within the Security Council where diplomats fear a precedent for other theaters of conflict such as Afghanistan or Burma.

The six countries that requested a new meeting of the Security Council on Wednesday were the United States, Ireland, Estonia, Norway, the United Kingdom and France. On Friday, the Council could not agree on a statement proposed by Ireland. Moscow and Beijing refused it, according to diplomats.

For an ambassador speaking on condition of anonymity, it is urgent to settle the dispute with Addis Ababa, “To stabilize the situation, to restore confidence between the UN system, the humanitarian community and the Ethiopian government”. “Because if we do not clarify the situation in Ethiopia, it could create a snowball effect”, he believes.

