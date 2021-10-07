UN wants the European Union to welcome 42,000 Afghan refugees over five years

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees made the request, estimating that the EU should welcome half of the Afghan refugees in the world.

Over 42,000 Afghan refugees over five years. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) wants EU countries to host 42,500 Afghan refugees over the next five years. In any case, this was announced Thursday, October 7 by European Commissioner Ylva Johansson, speaking of an objective “feasible”.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, said that “over the next five years, some 85,000 Afghans will have to be resettled” from the neighboring countries of Afghanistan where they have taken refuge to other countries, explained Ylva Johansson during a press conference. “And he proposed that the European Union take charge of half”, she added.

The Swedish official was speaking at a "high level forum on the protection of Afghan nationals at risk", virtually bringing together most of the EU member states, the UNHCR and the International Organization for Migration (IOM), after the Taliban took power.





EU countries did not announce any commitments at this forum. “I think it’s achievable”, cautiously indicated the commissioner, while stressing that “some member states could not take this kind of decision now because they are in the process of forming a government”, as in Germany.

The Home Affairs Commissioner stressed that in the short term, it was necessary to continue the evacuations of the Afghans most at risk, in particular women journalists, judges and human rights defenders.