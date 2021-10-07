United States. Missouri inmate executed despite pope’s appeals for clemency

Despite calls for clemency made by Pope Francis, the US state of Missouri carried out the execution on Tuesday of the author of a triple murder who, according to his supporters, has significant intellectual disabilities.

The death of Ernest Johnson, a 61-year-old African-American, was pronounced at 6:11 p.m. in Bonne Terre prison.

Three people killed in burglary

In 1994, he violently killed three employees of a gas station in a burglary.

After his death sentence, his lawyers had multiplied the appeals, relying on a decision of the Supreme Court which ruled against the Constitution to execute people with mental disabilities.

Intellectual retardation

According to them, there was multiple “proof” of his intellectual retardation: at birth, Ernest Johnson suffered from fetal alcohol syndrome, his mother having drunk during the pregnancy; during his lifetime, IQ tests were always very low (with an average of 67); at 15, he couldn’t draw a straight line with a ruler … But the Missouri courts rejected their arguments.





Based on their findings, Republican Governor Mike Parson on Monday refused to grant Mr Johnson his pardon, as requested by more than 23,000 people, including one of his predecessors and two congressmen.

The Pope had tried to convince to “suspend” the execution

The sovereign pontiff had himself, via his representative in the United States, tried to convince the governor to “suspend” the execution.

In 2017, the head of the Catholic Church inscribed a categorical opposition to the death penalty in the catechism, which still tolerated a few exceptions.

After the failure of the request for leniency, only the Supreme Court, seized urgently Monday, could grant in extremis a stay to Mr Johnson. But she refused to take up this file. In 2015, she had spared him at the last minute, because he had a brain tumor and the lethal injection risked causing him “inhuman” suffering, prohibited by the Constitution.