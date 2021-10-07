US: four injured after high school shooting, gunman surrenders to police

The United States faces yet another shootout. This time in the state of Texas, after a student opened fire at a high school on Wednesday following a fight with another student. He surrendered to the police hours after the incident, local police said. Result: four people injured.

Three people were taken to hospital, two of them with gunshot wounds, Kevin Kolbye, deputy police chief of Arlington, the city where the incidents took place, told a press conference. He did not specify the severity of these injuries. The fourth, a pregnant woman, was treated on site for minor injuries.

The images broadcast by television showed a strong police presence around the establishment, which accommodates just under 2,000 students in this city located between Dallas and Fort Worth, in the upstate.