US: four injured after high school shooting, gunman surrenders to police

SHOOTING – A gunman opened fire at a high school in Texas on Wednesday, his shots injuring four people, police and local media reported.
The United States faces yet another shootout. This time in the state of Texas, after a student opened fire at a high school on Wednesday following a fight with another student. He surrendered to the police hours after the incident, local police said. Result: four people injured.
Three people were taken to hospital, two of them with gunshot wounds, Kevin Kolbye, deputy police chief of Arlington, the city where the incidents took place, told a press conference. He did not specify the severity of these injuries. The fourth, a pregnant woman, was treated on site for minor injuries.
The images broadcast by television showed a strong police presence around the establishment, which accommodates just under 2,000 students in this city located between Dallas and Fort Worth, in the upstate.
“It was not a random act of violence”
The police were notified at around 9.15 am of shots fired on the first floor of the establishment. Several units surrendered, but the gunman, Timothy George Simpkins, an 18-year-old student, had already fled in his car. The young man contacted a lawyer and eventually went to the police, Kolbye said during a press briefing in the afternoon. He was being questioned by Arlington Police investigators and should be charged with assault with a weapon, police said.
School authorities have indicated on Twitter that they are organizing the establishment of a staging area for the families of the students, who will be “evacuated by bus once the school has been secured”. According to Kevin Kolbye, the shooting was the result of a brawl between students in a classroom. “We believe there was a fight between the student and another individual, a weapon was used”, he said. “It was not a random act of violence.”
School shootings have been a real scourge in American society since the massacre in Columbine, Colorado, in April 1999.
