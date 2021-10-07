US submarine struck unidentified object in China Sea

A US nuclear submarine struck an unidentified object while patrolling the South China Sea last weekend, US Navy and independent information said. The region is widely claimed by China.

” THE’USS Connecticut struck an object in the afternoon of October 2 while sailing immersed in the international waters of the Indo-Pacific region ”, the US Navy said in a statement. “There is no fatal injury”, specifies the press release, suggesting that sailors may have been slightly injured.

THE’USS Connecticut, which is a nuclear-powered Seawolf-class submarine, has been damaged but remains in working order, the US Navy added.

According to the Naval Institute, a think tank close to the US Navy, theUSS Connecticut was participating in an international naval exercise in the South China Sea during the incident.





The freedom of navigation in game

China claims almost all of the South China Sea and has built military outposts on small islands and atolls in the region.

The United States and its allies regularly patrol the region’s international waters to assert their rights to free navigation, much to China’s dismay.

In mid-September, the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia concluded a new strategic alliance in the Indo-Pacific. It provides, in particular, for the delivery to Canberra of a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines by Washington. This agreement, which resulted in the termination of a major contract between France and Australia, created significant diplomatic tensions.

