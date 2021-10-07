Varane and Hernandez disagree with Mbappé!

Present at a press conference, Lucas Hernandez and Raphaël Varane commented on Kylian Mbappé’s comments about the lack of support, talking lip service to his future.

The fiasco of the Blues at the Euro took a long time to digest for the players of the France team. This is especially true for Kylian Mbappé, necessarily branded with a hot iron by his failed shot at goal against the Nati and the criticisms or other hateful remarks which he was the target of the days following this elimination. A situation that is all the more difficult to live with for the Bondynois that he considers not to have been sufficiently supported. “I could have (had more support), I agree, but I never would have gone to claim it, it’s not the same thing, he thus confided in the columns of The team, specifying nevertheless: “In the locker room, later, players came to see me. “

Words to which Lucas hernandez and Raphael Varane, present at a press conference on Tuesday, were invited to react. And from their point of view, the Blues united after their elimination. “In the group, it’s clear and it was clear after Switzerland: we are together. We assume together. We are not leaving anyone behind and that will not change. These are the values ​​of this group », assured Raphaël Varane. An opinion shared by Lucas Hernandez. “I saw it but I didn’t feel it like that at the Euro. The elimination was a very hard disappointment for everyone ”, he assured.





I have no advice for him

Both men took the opportunity to say all the good things about their teammate. “Kylian, he’s a huge player. Everyone loves him in the France team. He is highly respected. He is young but he is an executive. Me personally, and all the players are with him. The France team needs him. With him we try to make history even more », said Lucas Hernandez.

The two world champions were more cautious about his future in club. “I have no advice for him. He knows exactly what to do. He has his desires. He will make the decision with his family and he will know what he wants. He knows where he wants to go, if he wants to leave or stay at PSG. He has the maturity to take the decision calmly and quietly ”, thus informed Raphaël Varane, the former Madrilenian adding: “He will decide with his relatives. He has his head on his shoulders and knows what he wants. It is not my role to advise him. ”

