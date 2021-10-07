Video game music pioneer Koichi Sugiyama dies at age 90

Koichi Sugiyama was considered the oldest practicing video game music composer. SUGIYAMA KOBO / SQUARE ENIX

Japanese composer Koichi Sugiyama died on September 30 at the age of 90, video game studio Square Enix reported on Thursday (October 7th). He gained international notoriety for his work on games Dragon quest, whose first opus was launched in 1986 on the Nintendo’s Famicom (available in the West under the name NES).

He has thus composed more than 500 titles for this major saga of Japanese role-playing games, adds Square Enix. Its iconic “Overture” has become an essential motif of the series and one of its orchestrations was even repeated in an orchestral version during the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, in 2020.

Yosuke Matsuda, CEO of Square Enix, said that for him it had been a “Honor” for working with this composer. The creator of Dragon quest, Yuji Horii, said to himself ” sorry ” by the loss of that “Who brought life to the series “. Akira Toriyama, the author of the manga Dragon ball and character designer of Dragon quest, recalled the composer’s love for video games and how he felt it “Possessed eternal life.”

The oldest video game music composer

The nonagenarian had not stopped his musical activity since he was still collaborating on the twelfth episode of the license, Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate, currently in development. This investment earned him in 2017 the award by the Guinness Book of the world record for the oldest video game composer still in office.





The elaborate scores of “Dragon Quest” contrasted with the repeating patterns of the 1980s

Himself a video game enthusiast, Koichi Sugiyama had first worked for Japanese television before establishing himself in the video game industry in the 1980s within the Square Enix studio. When released in 1986, the soundtrack of Dragon quest was revolutionary: it was part of the first video game scores – along with those of The Legend of Zelda and those of Final Fantasy – which were inspired by symphonic compositions. The elaborate scores of Dragon quest, whose strong melodic themes accompany the player on entire levels, contrasted with the repetitive patterns that were the norm until the mid-1980s.

Koichi Sugiyama was then one of the first to have video game music played in public by symphony orchestras. As early as 1987, he helped organize and conduct an orchestra of a series of concerts featuring his compositions for Dragon quest.

Nationalist and homophobic positions

Behind the tributes for his artistic work, however, many publications recall that Koichi Sugiyama was also a character taking very controversial, nationalist, even openly negationist positions.

He notably co-signed a letter published in the Washington post in 2007, addressed to the American Parliament, which challenged a draft resolution aimed at “Ask for an apology from Tokyo and accept its historical responsibility” on the subject of the sexual slavery of women, mainly Korean women, set up by the Imperial Japanese Army during the 1930s and 1940s. The most rigid positions of Japanese governments on the issue still poison relations between South Korea. South and Japan in 2021.

In 2015, the composer also supported the homophobic remarks of a politician on a television set, in a video that cannot be found online but whose specialized site Kotaku post screenshots. Words that the Square Enix studio had dissociated from in a press release sent to the Anime News Network site, but which did not lead to the end of their collaboration with the official composer of the successful saga Dragon quest.