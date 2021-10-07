Most general manufacturers have thrown in the towel. And the last survivors (Citroën C4 Space Tourer and Renault Scenic) are preparing to go by the wayside next year. Normal, in ten years, the genre has gone from 10% market share to 2% last year. but in the debacle, two manufacturers continue the adventure. Because the Mercedes B-Class and BMW Active Tourer always equip, discreetly it is true, European families of a certain standard, given the premium positioning of the two machines. They were able to avoid the plunge and represent, year in and year out, 10% of sales for each brand. Not enough to slash the champagne, but not enough to abandon the case either. Mercedes renewed its model in 2019, and BMW, which has no intention of falling behind, is preparing to do so in a few months. We managed to approach this new Active Tourer completely redesigned in the process, even if it abandoned its 7-seater version, the Gran Tourer, for lack of sufficient success.















</p> <p> dailymotion Video presentation – BMW Serie 2 Active Tourer (2022): the (almost) last of the minivans is renewed

But then, how is this 2022 vintage from one of the last minivans? As we do not change a recipe that seems to appeal to diehards who flee SUVs, the exterior style of the machine varies little, at least in its general forms defined by the first generation created in 2014, restyled in 2018, and still at the catalog for a few more months.











It is still a Series 1 which has gained overweight. We are very far from the cube or the egg, these basic forms of the minivan of yesteryear and the car keeps a dynamic line like a station wagon, underlined by ridges that cut the sides of the car. This extended sedan illusion is reinforced by a measured height which reaches 1.57 m even if it has gained 6 cm compared to the previous generation. As for the length, it remains almost identical, some 3 small cm apart, to reach 4.38 m. The whole is rather coherent and we dare even add that it is less typical “van” than most SUVs in circulation.







Obviously, this new Active Tourer succumbs to the fashion of the moment by tapering its front and rear optics. In the process, it falls into line, and like all today’s BMWs, it adopts the supercharged grille, brand of the house. Yet, thanks to the height and overweight of this MPV, the huge beans seem less incongruous than on the X7 or the 4 Series.

















Inside this Active Tourer, the changes are much more dramatic than on the outside. The influence of the interiors of electric cars is felt in the sleek design of the dashboard where a gigantic digital panel faces the driver. It is in fact two screens of 10.25 and 10.70 inches next to each other. But, and it is a miracle claimed by many users, the famous idrive wheel allowing to navigate on the screen finally disappears. Because the screen becomes tactile and we can navigate it rather simply and intuitively. An intuitive BMW? This is revolutionary.

Monospace stamped rear seats

Revolutionary the rear seats are less so. Because the legroom was already impressive in the previous generation and they still are. Especially in length. Especially since the bench (separable 40/20/40) is sliding. In width, the car gains two small cm and despite its 1.84 m and a gain of 4 cm, the middle seat remains an accessory to be used only with caution and for short trips. Behind these second-row passengers, the trunk is nothing more than adequate. capacity is 470 and can expand up to 1,455L when the bench is tilted.

Finally, in this new cabin, it should be noted the disappearance of the gear lever on all models. Only a small slider remains to activate the DKG 7-speed automatic transmission, now the only one in the world and standard on the entire range of this MPV which is based on a brand new platform that should be found on any the range of “small” BMW and Mini models.







Another disappearance, of pure form, the exhaust becomes invisible and hides behind the shield. A way of emphasizing that we are entering a new era. That of the electric car and that this iconic thermal accessory no longer has a voice. On the engine side, we will find from the launch, next February, well-known blocks. The three-cylinder, 136 hp petrol is carried over to the 218i model. The 220i will come in a 156 hp version equipped with a light hybridization of 48v.







To afford the most powerful versions, it will be necessary to wait until July with the entry on the track of the 225 XE and 230 XE PHEV. The first will display 225 hp and the second will peak at 326 hp with a 0 to 100 km / h claimed in 5.1s. The objective of these new machines equipped with 16.3 kWh batteries is clear: to reach 80 km of autonomy in 100% electric. Side trunk, the batteries should logically amputate the trunk of about twenty liters. A diesel is also on the program, it is the good old 218d 150 hp well known. It will be invoiced 36,400 euros in entry-level version. As for the low-cost model, it starts at 34,200 euros. That is an increase of around 2,000 euros compared to the current Active Tourer. A more expensive minivan, but without a shameful exhaust.