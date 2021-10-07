VIDEO. The Twitch platform massively hacked, the income of the streamers revealed: “Everything is true”

The Twitch video streaming platform has been the victim of a massive hack. It all started with a file posted by an anonymous Internet user on the 4chan forum. Inside, 128 GB of sensitive data and stolen internal documents, such as the source codes of the platform and its applications, projects in progress or the site’s cybersecurity tools. Another secret information disclosed to the general public: the income of the biggest “streamers” of the site for two years.

This hack did not take long to find echoes in the lives of the platform. Several big streamers even took the time to comment on the matter. “I went to check if what had been said was true and it was true (…) There is no fake news”, slipped KRL_Stream, which is one of the big French accounts including the income has been made public. Gotaga, one of the most followed figures on the platform, for his part wanted to put into perspective the importance of the sums revealed by this leak: “It was not very complicated to arrive at these figures”. The streamer even reproduced the calculation by taking into account the price of subscriptions and the number of subscribers to his channel.