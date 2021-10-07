More

    VIDEO – What are the “Pandora Papers”? One minute to understand everything

    What do Shakira, Claudia Schieffer and DSK have in common? The “Pandora Papers”. This new survey by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), published Sunday, reveals the arrangements of hundreds of public figures with taxation.

    Baptized “Pandora Papers” in reference to the legend of Pandora’s box supposed to contain all the words of humanity, it is here about 11.9 million documents coming from 14 financial services companies and which prove the existence of 29 to 29,000 offshore companies. Nearly 600 journalists from around the world took part in this extraordinary survey as shown our video above.

    Thus appear the names of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair or of the former head of the IMF and French Minister, Dominique Strauss-Kahn. King Abdullah II of Jordan would have acquired 14 properties in the United States and the United Kingdom, while the Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis would have placed 22 million dollars in shell companies to finance a castle near Mougins, in France.

