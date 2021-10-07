VIDEO – What are the “Pandora Papers”? One minute to understand everything

What do Shakira, Claudia Schieffer and DSK have in common? The “Pandora Papers”. This new survey by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), published Sunday, reveals the arrangements of hundreds of public figures with taxation.

Baptized “Pandora Papers” in reference to the legend of Pandora’s box supposed to contain all the words of humanity, it is here about 11.9 million documents coming from 14 financial services companies and which prove the existence of 29 to 29,000 offshore companies. Nearly 600 journalists from around the world took part in this extraordinary survey as shown our video above.