Vincent Moscato dezingue “C to you”

Wednesday in the “Super Moscato Show”, the host of RMC criticized the talk show of France 5 in which Mohamed Bouhafsi, former journalist of the station, has been working since the start of the school year.

Upon learning that Eric Di Meco, one of his speakers, had spent the evening of the day before with Mohamed Bouhafsi, Vincent Moscato embarked on a monologue as frank as it was spontaneous. “Of course I remember Momo”, he said about the one who left RMC last summer to join “C à vous” on France 5. “I see him with old Pierre Lescure, 77 years old! Of course he is not going to contradict the old man with the blonde. As soon as they have one coming on the show, they put them on the hubcaps for you, I’ve never seen them get mad with anyone. Poor Momo, come back with us Momo! This show is useless. “

Faced with the laughter of the teams of the “Super Moscato Show”, the former 56-year-old rugby player continued by joking about the atmosphere of “C à vous”. “It is true that in this program sometimes, they are dangerous, they will take farts in the ass by dint of swinging on the guests, they send them clichés, he said. Stop giving us lessons, stop telling us how we should live, stop, I beg you! ” Known for his humor and outspokenness, Vincent Moscato added that he would love to receive actor Fabrice Luchini on his show on RMC.

“We have a great team of marioles and we do in ‘Moscato Show’ a show where we are kidding”, said the host in an interview with Point in 2018, on the sidelines of his participation in “Dance with the stars”. “Every once in a while, in the bundle of jokes, there is a ‘nonsense’. All this is not very serious. ” The program “Super Moscato Show” airs Monday through Friday, between 3 pm and 6 pm, on RMC.