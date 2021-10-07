Vinfast arrives in France

Remember in 2018, at the Mondial de Paris, we discovered in Hall 1 a brand almost unknown to everyone: Vinfast, a Vietnamese firm that was causing a sensation at the time with a large stand on which two models sat enthroned: a large SUV called LUX SA 2.0 and a large sedan, the LUX A2.0. At that time, many observers thought that it was just an announcement effect and that the arrival of this brand in Europe and at home was unrealistic.

Almost three years later and after many upheavals linked in particular to the pandemic, things have indeed changed and it is now official: France is one of the countries selected by Vinfast for its establishment in Europe with the Germany and the Netherlands. Concessions will therefore open in Paris, Frankfurt and Amsterdam in the first half of 2022.





For its debut, two vehicles will be available. They will be two 100% electric SUVs bearing the names of VF e35 and VF e36. And the least that can be said is that Vinfast did not choose simplicity since these two novelties will be respectively part of the D and E segments, namely family SUVs and large SUVs. Two categories in which generalist manufacturers are poorly represented. No city car or small SUV on the program, yet particularly sought after in Europe and France.

To attract customers from premium brands, Vinfast plans to meet the crash test specifications with therefore complete equipment in terms of driving aids, such as lane keeping assistance, the pre-collision system or the adaptive cruise control allowing semi-autonomous driving of level 2 or even 3. Other functions such as fully automatic parking or parking via a remote control will also be on the program. Finally, even if a lot of things remain confidential, we already know that the multimedia screen of the VF e35 will measure 15.4 inches.

For more information on this model, we look forward to seeing you in mid-November for a detailed discovery of this first Vietnamese model, marketed in France. A curiosity for sure.