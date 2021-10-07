Volcanic eruption in La Palma – The Canaries hit by the most powerful earthquake recorded since the start of the eruption, live images of the volcano

Eighteen days after the start of the eruption, the activity of the volcano of La Palma, in the Canary Islands (Spain), does not weaken.

The National Geographical Institute of Spain recorded an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 this Thursday, at 11:17 a.m., in Villa de Mazo, a town located south-east of La Palma.

This is the most powerful seismic movement recorded since the start of the Cumbre Vieja eruption on September 19.

According to La Vanguardia, the earthquake occurred 35 kilometers deep well below the area where the most recent earthquakes occurred (between 10 and 15 km deep).





The earthquake was widely felt by the people of La Palma, who are starting to get used to the tremors. According to the account of the National Geographical Institute of Spain, more than sixty earthquakes have hit the island in the last 24 hours.

The day was also marked by the large amount of ash emitted by the volcano in recent hours. Air quality suffers as visibility deteriorates on the island. This prompted the airport management company to announce this Thursday the suspension of all takeoffs or landings in La Palma.