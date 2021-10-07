Volcanic eruption of La Palma – Thick layer of ash on the runways, the airport again at a standstill

This Thursday morning, La Palma airport had to cease its activity.

While the sky over La Palma is darkening due to the thick cloud of ash emitted by the Cumbre Vieja volcano, the airport management company announced on Thursday the suspension of all take-offs or landings.

“The priority is safety” posted Aena on Twitter, specifying that “the rest of the Canary Islands airports are operational”.

La Palma airport remains open but not operational. The 34 rotations scheduled for Thursday have been canceled due to the presence of ash on the runways where a thick layer has accumulated, which does not guarantee the safety of operations. This ash rain is more important than that of the previous days and will complicate the cleaning tasks which could take several days, reports Pablo Ramos from the island’s airport, RTVE Noticias.





“There is no sign of a decrease in the emission of sulphides in the gases which are an indicator of whether the eruption still has energy”, explains the president of the Canary Islands Volcanoes Association to RTVE Noticias this Thursday.

Discover below, the images of the ash cloud which obscures the sky.